AGL 5.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ANL 9.00 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.69%)
AVN 79.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.5%)
BOP 5.26 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.74%)
CNERGY 4.72 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.64%)
EFERT 81.65 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.68%)
EPCL 51.04 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.1%)
FCCL 13.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.04%)
FFL 5.84 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.52%)
FLYNG 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.83%)
FNEL 4.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.83%)
GGGL 8.95 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.87%)
GGL 16.11 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.29%)
HUMNL 5.89 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.68%)
KEL 2.65 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.71%)
LOTCHEM 29.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.68%)
MLCF 25.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.19%)
OGDC 72.70 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.35%)
PAEL 15.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.32%)
PIBTL 5.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
PRL 16.41 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.98%)
SILK 1.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.08%)
TPL 7.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 18.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.2%)
TREET 21.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.23%)
TRG 141.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.63%)
UNITY 17.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.17%)
WAVES 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.3%)
WTL 1.41 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.17%)
BR100 4,268 Increased By 19.8 (0.47%)
BR30 15,782 Increased By 20.1 (0.13%)
KSE100 42,479 Increased By 130 (0.31%)
KSE30 15,698 Increased By 66 (0.42%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 01, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Australia declare at 598-4 in first Test against West Indies

AFP Published December 1, 2022 Updated December 1, 2022 12:50pm
<p>Photo: AFP</p>

Photo: AFP
Follow us

PERTH: Australia declared their first innings at an ominous 598-4 Thursday after Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith smacked double centuries, leaving the West Indies facing an uphill battle to stay in the first Test.

The home side resumed day two at Perth Stadium on 293-2 and skipper Pat Cummins called time some 15 minutes after the tea break.

Labuschagne hits 154 as Australia take control against West Indies

Smith was unbeaten on 200 after moving alongside Donald Bradman with a 29th Test ton.

Labuschagne was out for 204 just before lunch, while Travis Head made 99, with Cummins making the declaration when he departed.

The West Indies have not won a Test in Australia in 25 years.

Steve Smith Marnus Labuschagne Usman Khawaja Australia VS WEST INDIES Perth Stadium

Comments

1000 characters

Australia declare at 598-4 in first Test against West Indies

Intra-day update: rupee records gains against US dollar

Ban on GMO soyabean: govt, importers take divergent positions

Finance Bill 2023: SEZs: FBR to withdraw turnover tax exemption

Country has ‘sufficient’ wheat, cabinet told

Musk says Twitter clash with Apple a ‘misunderstanding’

Dollar plunges to 3-month low vs yen as Powell says Fed to go slow

Encashment of SBLC: Resolve Hubco-CPHGC dispute, PM asks authorities concerned

Fast-scoring Crawley and Duckett take England to 174-0 at lunch

Delay in import of spare parts: Haveli Bahadur Shah power plant faces closure

FCA for Oct 2022: Nepra to allow KE negative adjustment of Rs2.15/unit

Read more stories