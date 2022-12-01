Flour millers urge Punjab govt to increase wheat quota

LAHORE: Flour millers expressing their grave concern over rapidly depleting private wheat stocks, Progressive Flour Millers Group has urged the provincial food department to increase wheat quota for the millers to keep the flour prices in control.

The millers raised this point during a meeting with the Punjab Secretary Food Nadir Chattha here the other day. Both sides discussed the current wheat flour situation in the province. The millers were led by Khaleeque Arshad Chairman of the Progressive Flour Millers Group.

The delegation highlighted the need for increasing the wheat quota province wise, as the private stocks were depleting rapidly and enhancement in wheat quota had become a must to control the wheat flour prices.

It was further stressed to issue the lapsed quota of any mill among the millers, when certain mills quota is suspended due to negligence. The district food controllers were also penalizing the mills unnecessarily on small mistakes in order to save wheat. The non issuance /distribution of lapsed wheat quota among millers is clear indication of department’s intention of saving wheat.

