AGL 5.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.35%)
ANL 8.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.87%)
AVN 79.42 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.33%)
BOP 5.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.58%)
CNERGY 4.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.85%)
EFERT 81.32 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.26%)
EPCL 50.91 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.32%)
FCCL 13.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.52%)
FFL 5.80 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.69%)
FLYNG 7.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.51%)
FNEL 4.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.83%)
GGGL 8.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.91%)
GGL 15.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.44%)
HUMNL 5.84 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
KEL 2.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.39%)
LOTCHEM 29.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.64%)
MLCF 25.37 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.87%)
OGDC 72.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.19%)
PAEL 15.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.52%)
PIBTL 5.17 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.78%)
PRL 16.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.39%)
SILK 1.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.55%)
TELE 9.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.2%)
TPL 7.35 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.27%)
TPLP 19.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.83%)
TREET 21.89 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.23%)
TRG 142.76 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-0.93%)
UNITY 17.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.83%)
WAVES 10.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.5%)
WTL 1.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.73%)
BR100 4,248 Decreased By -10.3 (-0.24%)
BR30 15,761 Decreased By -79.9 (-0.5%)
KSE100 42,349 Decreased By -25 (-0.06%)
KSE30 15,632 Decreased By -33.3 (-0.21%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 01, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Flour millers urge Punjab govt to increase wheat quota

Recorder Report Published 01 Dec, 2022 05:47am
Follow us

LAHORE: Flour millers expressing their grave concern over rapidly depleting private wheat stocks, Progressive Flour Millers Group has urged the provincial food department to increase wheat quota for the millers to keep the flour prices in control.

The millers raised this point during a meeting with the Punjab Secretary Food Nadir Chattha here the other day. Both sides discussed the current wheat flour situation in the province. The millers were led by Khaleeque Arshad Chairman of the Progressive Flour Millers Group.

The delegation highlighted the need for increasing the wheat quota province wise, as the private stocks were depleting rapidly and enhancement in wheat quota had become a must to control the wheat flour prices.

It was further stressed to issue the lapsed quota of any mill among the millers, when certain mills quota is suspended due to negligence. The district food controllers were also penalizing the mills unnecessarily on small mistakes in order to save wheat. The non issuance /distribution of lapsed wheat quota among millers is clear indication of department’s intention of saving wheat.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Wheat Punjab govt Flour millers Wheat flour prices wheat quota Nadir Chattha Punjab Secretary Food Nadir Chattha

Comments

1000 characters

Flour millers urge Punjab govt to increase wheat quota

Ban on GMO soyabean: govt, importers take divergent positions

Finance Bill 2023: SEZs: FBR to withdraw turnover tax exemption

Country has ‘sufficient’ wheat, cabinet told

Rates of kerosene oil, light diesel dip

FCA for Oct 2022: Nepra to allow KE negative adjustment of Rs2.15/unit

Encashment of SBLC: Resolve Hubco-CPHGC dispute, PM asks authorities concerned

Delay in import of spare parts: Haveli Bahadur Shah power plant faces closure

Media campaigns: ECC approves Rs2bn TSG against Rs5bn demand

Four killed as suicide bomber attacks police guarding polio vaccination team

East Timor opens new port in largest ever foreign investment

Read more stories