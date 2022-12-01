BMP’s regional office opened in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD: A new regional office of Banking Mohtasib Pakistan (BMP) has been inaugurated at SBP BSC, Faisalabad premises on Wednesday.

With the opening of new Office, the complainants of Faisalabad and its adjoining areas would be facilitated, as earlier these customers had to travel to Multan and Lahore for rederessal of their grievances.

With the establishment of Faisalabad Office, the number of regional offices of BMP has risen to six, besides a Secretariat in Karachi. Muhammad Kamran Shehzad, Banking Mohtasib Pakistan briefed the participants about the complaints resolution stats and procedure of Banking Mohtasib Pakistan.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022