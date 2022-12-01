AGL 5.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.35%)
Dastgir inaugurates 220kV grid station in Jhimpir

Recorder Report Published 01 Dec, 2022 05:47am
LAHORE: Federal Minister for Energy (Power Division), Engr Khurram Dastgir Khan inaugurated 220kV grid station Jhimpir-II at Jhimpir in District Thatta Wednesday. The project will add power to the national grid generated through wind power plants located in Jhimpir wind cluster.

Addressing the inauguration ceremony, Engr Khurram Dastgir Khan said that the major focus of the present government is to utilize indigenous sources of energy to lessen the reliance on expensive, imported fuel for the generation of electricity.

He said that major focus is being given to electricity generation through solar, wind, hydel and nuclear, which are not only cost-effective but also environment friendly. He further said that, in addition to this clean energy being injected into the system, the transmission system is also being strengthened.

The grid station and its allied transmission lines were completed at the cost of Rs8,250 million and will evacuate 510 MW of clean renewable energy from wind power plants located in the Jhimpir wind corridor.

The Managing Director NTDC, Engr Dr Rana Abdul Jabbar Khan also spoke on the occasion and said that the grid station will have sufficient capacity to transmit additional power in the future. It will also strengthen the reliability of the NTDC transmission network and improve voltage profile in the associated HESCO region. Local politicians, NTDC officers and staff were also present during the inauguration ceremony.

