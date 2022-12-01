KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Wednesday (November 30, 2022).
CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
Member Company Turnover Rates
Name of Shares
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 100,000 31.95
Interactive Securities Air Link Comm. Ltd 900,000 29.25
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 900,000 29.25
Arif Habib Ltd. Habib Bank Ltd. 3 66.90
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 3 66.90
Zafar Sec. Hascol Petroleum 2,300,000 7.03
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,300,000 7.03
BMA Capital Hub Power 400,000 66.25
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 400,000 66.25
Shaffi Securities Int. Industries 1,016 90.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,016 90.00
MRA Sec. Oilboy Energy Limited 34,500 6.72
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 34,500 6.72
K & I Global Pioneer Cement 65,000 60.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 65,000 60.00
Interactive Securities TRG Pakistan Ltd 400,000 146.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 400,000 146.00
Optimus Capital United Bank Limited 1,900,000 106.50
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,900,000 106.50
Total Turnover 6,000,519
