KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Wednesday (November 30, 2022).

=========================================================================================== CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS =========================================================================================== Member Company Turnover Rates Name of Shares =========================================================================================== Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 100,000 31.95 Interactive Securities Air Link Comm. Ltd 900,000 29.25 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 900,000 29.25 Arif Habib Ltd. Habib Bank Ltd. 3 66.90 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 3 66.90 Zafar Sec. Hascol Petroleum 2,300,000 7.03 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,300,000 7.03 BMA Capital Hub Power 400,000 66.25 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 400,000 66.25 Shaffi Securities Int. Industries 1,016 90.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,016 90.00 MRA Sec. Oilboy Energy Limited 34,500 6.72 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 34,500 6.72 K & I Global Pioneer Cement 65,000 60.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 65,000 60.00 Interactive Securities TRG Pakistan Ltd 400,000 146.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 400,000 146.00 Optimus Capital United Bank Limited 1,900,000 106.50 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,900,000 106.50 =========================================================================================== Total Turnover 6,000,519 ===========================================================================================

