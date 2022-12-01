AGL 5.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.35%)
Cross Transactions between Client to Client & Financial Institutions

Recorder Report Published 01 Dec, 2022 05:47am
KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Wednesday (November 30, 2022).

===========================================================================================
CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
===========================================================================================
Member                       Company                                Turnover          Rates
Name                                                               of Shares
===========================================================================================
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                100,000          31.95
Interactive Securities       Air Link Comm. Ltd                      900,000          29.25
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                900,000          29.25
Arif Habib Ltd.              Habib Bank Ltd.                               3          66.90
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                      3          66.90
Zafar Sec.                   Hascol Petroleum                      2,300,000           7.03
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate              2,300,000           7.03
BMA Capital                  Hub Power                               400,000          66.25
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                400,000          66.25
Shaffi Securities            Int. Industries                           1,016          90.00
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                  1,016          90.00
MRA Sec.                     Oilboy Energy Limited                    34,500           6.72
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                 34,500           6.72
K & I Global                 Pioneer Cement                           65,000          60.00
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                 65,000          60.00
Interactive Securities       TRG Pakistan Ltd                        400,000         146.00
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                400,000         146.00
Optimus Capital              United Bank Limited                   1,900,000         106.50
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate              1,900,000         106.50
===========================================================================================
                             Total Turnover                        6,000,519
===========================================================================================

