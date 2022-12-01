Markets
BOARD MEETINGS
KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange....
KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
=========================================================
NAME OF COMPANY DATE TIME
=========================================================
Johnson & Phillips
(Pakistan) Limited 30-11-2022 11:00
Sana Industries Limited 5-Dec-22 11:00
Jahangir Siddiqui & Co.
Ltd 5-Dec-22 12:00
GlaxoSmithKline Consumer
Healthcare 5-Dec-22 14:00
MCB Bank Limited 7-Dec-22 11:00
Fauji Fertilizer Bin Qasim
Limited 8-Dec-22 11:00
=========================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2022
Comments