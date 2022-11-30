AGL 5.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.35%)
ANL 8.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.87%)
AVN 79.42 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.33%)
BOP 5.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.58%)
CNERGY 4.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.85%)
EFERT 81.32 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.26%)
EPCL 50.91 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.32%)
FCCL 13.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.52%)
FFL 5.80 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.69%)
FLYNG 7.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.51%)
FNEL 4.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.83%)
GGGL 8.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.91%)
GGL 15.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.44%)
HUMNL 5.84 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
KEL 2.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.39%)
LOTCHEM 29.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.64%)
MLCF 25.37 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.87%)
OGDC 72.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.19%)
PAEL 15.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.52%)
PIBTL 5.17 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.78%)
PRL 16.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.39%)
SILK 1.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.55%)
TELE 9.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.2%)
TPL 7.35 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.27%)
TPLP 19.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.83%)
TREET 21.89 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.23%)
TRG 142.76 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-0.93%)
UNITY 17.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.83%)
WAVES 10.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.5%)
WTL 1.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.73%)
BR100 4,248 Decreased By -10.3 (-0.24%)
BR30 15,761 Decreased By -79.9 (-0.5%)
KSE100 42,349 Decreased By -25 (-0.06%)
KSE30 15,632 Decreased By -33.3 (-0.21%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 30, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Decision on start of first Test to be made on Thursday morning: PCB

BR Web Desk Published November 30, 2022 Updated November 30, 2022 09:22pm
Follow us

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) on Wednesday agreed to delay the decision on the commencement of the first Test, which is due to start on Thursday, until 07:30 am Pakistan time tomorrow (Thursday).

The decision was made during a meeting of the officials of both cricket boards amid reports of the outbreak of viral infection in the England men’s Test team camp, a PCB statement said.

“Both cricket boards made the decision based on medical advice from the England doctors, which revolved around the players’ health and welfare, agreeing that the England cricket team are able to select an XI for the first of the three ICC World Test Championship matches, which will be played at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium”.

England’s ‘Bazball’ faces first away Test in Pakistan

The two boards also agreed, subject to the England players not recovering well enough to take the field on Thursday morning, then the Test will commence on Friday and will be a five-day match.

The cricket board said that the schedule of the second Test in Multan and the third Test in Karachi will remain unaffected and will be played as per the original schedule i.e. 9-13 and 17-21 December, respectively.

Earlier, PCB said in a tweet that they were in discussions with the "regarding the commencement of first Pakistan vs England Test as some England players are down with a viral infection.”

The development came amid reports that England’s cricketers, including skipper Ben Stokes, were struck down with a suspected stomach bug on the eve of the first Test against Pakistan in Rawalpindi, despite the touring party bringing their own chef.

A ceremony Wednesday for the two captains to unveil the series trophy was postponed to give Stokes time to recover.

ECB PCB First Test Pakistan vs England

Comments

1000 characters

Decision on start of first Test to be made on Thursday morning: PCB

Govt remains committed to eliminate interest-based banking system in Pakistan: Dar

At least 3 killed, over 20 injured in suicide blast in Quetta

Rupee closes unchanged against US dollar for second day

Blast in Hangu mine leaves 9 dead, 4 injured

Aramco discovers two new Saudi gas fields

Pakistan’s REER rises to 17-month high at 100.4 in October

Oil up over $2 on tighter supply while OPEC+ talks limit gains

World Bank says remittances up 5% in 2022, but growth to slow to 2% next year

Punjab local government election to be held in April: ECP

Azam Nazeer Tarar takes charge as law minister again

Read more stories