AGL 5.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.88%)
ANL 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.75%)
AVN 79.50 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.43%)
BOP 5.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.77%)
CNERGY 4.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.85%)
EFERT 81.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
EPCL 50.99 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.47%)
FCCL 13.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.22%)
FFL 5.81 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.87%)
FLYNG 7.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.1%)
FNEL 4.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.83%)
GGGL 8.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.14%)
GGL 15.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.32%)
HUMNL 5.85 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.34%)
KEL 2.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.39%)
LOTCHEM 29.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.01%)
MLCF 25.30 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.6%)
OGDC 72.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.34%)
PAEL 15.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.45%)
PIBTL 5.15 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.39%)
PRL 16.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.52%)
SILK 1.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.73%)
TELE 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.62%)
TPL 7.35 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.27%)
TPLP 19.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.52%)
TREET 21.85 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
TRG 142.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-0.9%)
UNITY 17.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.83%)
WAVES 10.03 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.3%)
WTL 1.38 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.73%)
BR100 4,248 Decreased By -10.3 (-0.24%)
BR30 15,761 Decreased By -79.9 (-0.5%)
KSE100 42,349 Decreased By -25 (-0.06%)
KSE30 15,632 Decreased By -33.3 (-0.21%)
Nov 30, 2022
Palm oil logs second consecutive monthly rise

Reuters Published 30 Nov, 2022 04:48pm
KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures on Wednesday logged gains for the second straight month as they ended higher on robust exports from the world’s second largest producer.

The benchmark palm oil contract for February delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange closed up 19 ringgit, or 0.45%, to 4,238 ringgit ($953.86) a tonne, its highest closing since Nov. 11.

For the month, palm has risen 4.5%.

Exports from Malaysia in November rose between 1.7% and 5.6% from the month before, according to data from cargo surveyors Intertek Testing Services and Amspec Agri.

Malaysia has maintained its December export tax for crude palm oil at 8% and raised its reference price, a circular on the Malaysian Palm Oil Board website showed.

Palm hits 18-day closing high

Production and export trends in Malaysia are supportive, although the market is limited by a stronger ringgit and profit-taking, a Kuala Lumpur-based trader said.

The ringgit, palm’s currency of trade, rose 1.38% against the dollar, making the commodity more expensive for buyers holding other currency.

Dalian’s most active soyoil contract rose 2.1%, while its palm oil contract gained 2%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade were up 0.6%.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

Plantation giant FGV Holdings forecast crude palm oil prices to average around 4,000 ringgit ($894.65) per tonne in the fourth quarter of 2022.

