Internet services now operating normally in Pakistan: PTA

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) on Wednesday said that a fault in a submarine cable, which caused hours-long internet connectivity issues across the country had been resolved.

The telecommunication authority had on Tuesday informed that a dual cut had been reported in the terrestrial segment of the South East Asia–Middle East–Western Europe 5 (SEA-ME-WE 5) between the cities of Abu Talab and Zafrana in Egypt.

“Work is underway to remove the fault,” the telecom authority said.

“Faults in the terrestrial segment of SEAMEWE-5 were repaired at 2am PST. Internet services are operational as per normal routine,” PTA wrote on Wednesday morning.

The SEA-ME-WE 5 is an optical fibre submarine communications cable system that carries telecommunications between Singapore and France. The cable is approximately 20,000 kilometres long and provides broadband communications with a design capacity of 24 terabits per second between South East Asia, the Indian subcontinent, the Middle East and Europe.

According to NetBlocks, a global internet monitor service, the internet disruption on Tuesday impacted multiple countries including Pakistan, Indonesia, Djibouti, Eritrea, Yemen, Oman, Somalia, and Chad.

Currently, there are seven submarine internet cable systems connecting to Pakistan, of which four are operated by PTCL, two by Transworld Associates, and a new cable system that recently came online is owned by a Chinese company.

Earlier in August, Pakistan saw internet service disruption as several areas of the country reported connectivity issues amid a “technical fault/cut in PTCL optic fiber network due to unprecedented floods,” the PTA said back then. However, the issue was resolved and services were restored within one hour.