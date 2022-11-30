APTPMA condoles S M Muneer’s demise

FAISALABAD: All Pakistan Textile Processing Mills Association (APTPMA) patron-in-chief Zubair Motiwala and chairman Pervez Lala expressed heartfelt condolence on the sad demise of renowned business leader S M Muneer.

May Allah the Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant strength, courage and fortitude to the bereaved family of S M Muneer to bear this irreparable loss, Ameen! “We are from Allah, to whom we return.”

They said S M Muneer will be long remembered as a man of struggle and commitment. His demise would create vacuum in business community. May Allah rest his soul in peace!

APTPMA senior vice chairman (SVC) Amjad Jalil (Karachi), vice chairmen M Imran (Karachi), Hafiz M Asghar (Faisalabad), Hafiz Zahid Mahmood (Lahore/ Gujranwala), former chairmen M Iqbal Arbi, Saleem Parekh, and other former office bearers M Arif Lakhani, Sikandar Imran, Anwer Aziz and all members executive committee and other senior members of the association have condoled the sad demise.

May Allah rest his soul in peace and heaven.

