AGL 5.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.37%)
ANL 9.08 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.55%)
AVN 79.25 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.57%)
BOP 5.21 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.97%)
CNERGY 4.73 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.07%)
EFERT 81.22 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (0.83%)
EPCL 50.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-1.62%)
FCCL 13.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.73%)
FFL 5.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.51%)
FLYNG 7.25 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.83%)
FNEL 4.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.03%)
GGGL 8.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 15.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.43%)
HUMNL 5.88 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.38%)
KEL 2.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.38%)
LOTCHEM 29.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.1%)
MLCF 25.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.47%)
OGDC 72.63 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.67%)
PAEL 15.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.39%)
PIBTL 5.13 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.4%)
PRL 16.48 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.49%)
SILK 1.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.91%)
TELE 9.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.24%)
TPL 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.37%)
TPLP 19.29 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.31%)
TREET 21.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.36%)
TRG 144.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.2%)
UNITY 17.56 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (5.66%)
WAVES 10.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
WTL 1.37 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,258 Increased By 27.9 (0.66%)
BR30 15,841 Increased By 19.2 (0.12%)
KSE100 42,374 Increased By 302.3 (0.72%)
KSE30 15,665 Increased By 161 (1.04%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 30, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

APTPMA condoles S M Muneer’s demise

Press Release Published 30 Nov, 2022 05:53am
Follow us

FAISALABAD: All Pakistan Textile Processing Mills Association (APTPMA) patron-in-chief Zubair Motiwala and chairman Pervez Lala expressed heartfelt condolence on the sad demise of renowned business leader S M Muneer.

May Allah the Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant strength, courage and fortitude to the bereaved family of S M Muneer to bear this irreparable loss, Ameen! “We are from Allah, to whom we return.”

They said S M Muneer will be long remembered as a man of struggle and commitment. His demise would create vacuum in business community. May Allah rest his soul in peace!

APTPMA senior vice chairman (SVC) Amjad Jalil (Karachi), vice chairmen M Imran (Karachi), Hafiz M Asghar (Faisalabad), Hafiz Zahid Mahmood (Lahore/ Gujranwala), former chairmen M Iqbal Arbi, Saleem Parekh, and other former office bearers M Arif Lakhani, Sikandar Imran, Anwer Aziz and all members executive committee and other senior members of the association have condoled the sad demise.

May Allah rest his soul in peace and heaven.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Zubair Motiwala S M Muneer APTPMA Pervez Lala

Comments

1000 characters

APTPMA condoles S M Muneer’s demise

November CPI likely to decline marginally

ECC approves Kissan Package: Power tariff for tubewells reduced to Rs13 per unit

Q4FY22 adjustment: KE tariff to go up by Rs1.55/unit

FTO says oil, gas sector ‘strictly’ governed by Ogra

FCA for Oct 2022: Nepra approves Rs3.3bn refund

General election: ECC approves Rs15bn for ECP

‘Released’ consignments: Customs Adjudication can’t recover short levy, tax: SHC

Shariat Court gives clean chit to PPWVA

Export of refined sugar: govt, PSMA fail to reach decision

Govt confers Sitara-e-Imtiaz on late journalist M. Ziauddin

Read more stories