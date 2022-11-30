AGL 5.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.37%)
Govt trying to solve transport problems: Wahab

Recorder Report Published 30 Nov, 2022 07:13am
KARACHI: A meeting of all the stakeholders related to the Yellow Line bus service was held under the chairmanship of Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab.

It was decided in the meeting that besides rehabilitation of Jam Sadiq Ali Bridge, an alternative bridge will also be constructed.

Project Director Malir Expressway Niaz Soomro, Director General Works Syed Azhar Ali Shah, Zubair Channa, concerned consultant and others participated in the meeting.

The administrator Karachi said the Sindh government is trying to resolve the transport problems as soon as possible and provide travel facilities to the citizens.

He said with the completion of Yellow Line project, the residents of Landhi, Korangi, Malir, Darul Islam Society, Allahwala Town, Qayyumabad, Shahrah Quaidin and adjacent areas will benefit from travel facilities.

He said the Sindh government is implementing special projects to resolve the transport problems in the city with the aim of providing facilities to the citizens in their daily life.

“Mass transit systems are built on modern lines in all major cities of the world. Karachi is a metropolitan city and we are keen to provide modern transport facilities to this city as well,” he added.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that new and air-conditioned buses have started plying on various routes and we are moving towards the fulfilment of our promise

He said the BRT Yellow Line will be a modern public transport.

It was told in the meeting that the route of Yellow Line will be from Dawood Chowrangi via Korangi Road, Kala Pul, Shahrah Quaideen to Numaish for which a 21 km corridor will be constructed.

There will be 17.6 kilometres of road and 34 kilometres of underpasses, administrator Karachi said adding that the project of KTC bus service was introduced as public transport in 1977 during the tenure of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto in Karachi.

He said the incumbent Sindh government of Pakistan Peoples Party is once again working on various projects in the public transport sector in Karachi

