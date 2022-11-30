Markets
BOARD MEETINGS
KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange....
=========================================================
NAME OF COMPANY DATE TIME
=========================================================
Exide Pakistan Limited 29-11-2022 15:00
Dandot Cement Company Limited 29-11-2022 15:30
Hinopak Motors Limited 29-11-2022 11:30
Silkbank Limited 29-11-2022 10:00
Fazal Cloth Mills Limited 29-11-2022 15:00
Frontier Ceramics Limited 29-11-2022 14:30
Pak-Gulf Leasing Company
Limited 29-11-2022 15:30
Johnson & Phillips
(Pakistan) Limited 30-11-2022 11:00
GlaxoSmithKline Consumer
Healthcare 5-Dec-22 14:00
=========================================================
