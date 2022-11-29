Pakistan seeks support from Bank of China to bring back macroeconomic stability

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has sought support from the Bank of China to bring back macroeconomic stability, the South Asian country’s finance ministry said on Tuesday.

Pakistan’s finance minister Ishaq Dar briefed the president of the Bank of China, Liu Jin, about the country’s financial and fiscal conditions, the ministry said in a statement.

Pakistan is facing a cash crunch and its foreign exchange reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) have declined to under $8 billion.

While SBP Governor Jameel Ahmad has said that Pakistan’s bond payment, due in December, would be made ahead of schedule, questions have been raised on the country’s economic outlook as it reels from a flood crisis and remains engaged in talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on its 9th review of a bailout programme.