AGL 5.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.37%)
ANL 9.08 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.55%)
AVN 79.25 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.57%)
BOP 5.21 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.97%)
CNERGY 4.73 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.07%)
EFERT 81.22 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (0.83%)
EPCL 50.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-1.62%)
FCCL 13.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.73%)
FFL 5.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.51%)
FLYNG 7.25 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.83%)
FNEL 4.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.03%)
GGGL 8.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 15.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.43%)
HUMNL 5.88 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.38%)
KEL 2.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.38%)
LOTCHEM 29.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.1%)
MLCF 25.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.47%)
OGDC 72.63 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.67%)
PAEL 15.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.39%)
PIBTL 5.13 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.4%)
PRL 16.48 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.49%)
SILK 1.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.91%)
TELE 9.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.24%)
TPL 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.37%)
TPLP 19.29 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.31%)
TREET 21.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.36%)
TRG 144.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.2%)
UNITY 17.56 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (5.66%)
WAVES 10.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
WTL 1.37 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,258 Increased By 27.9 (0.66%)
BR30 15,841 Increased By 19.2 (0.12%)
KSE100 42,374 Increased By 302.3 (0.72%)
KSE30 15,665 Increased By 161 (1.04%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 29, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian shares’ rally runs into sixth day on consumer, metal boost

Reuters Published 29 Nov, 2022 05:58pm
Follow us

BENGALURU: India’s blue-chip stock indexes rose for a sixth straight session on Tuesday, boosted by consumer goods and metal stocks, while hopes of faster easing of COVID-19 curbs in China underpinned investor sentiment.

The NSE Nifty 50 index rose 0.3% to settle at 18,618.05, and the S&P BSE Sensex climbed 0.28% to 62,681.84, both logging in record closing highs for fourth consecutive day.

“Strong retail inflows and expected moderation in inflationary pressure on back of easing crude oil prices could help sustain benchmark indices at higher levels,” said Gaurav Dua, head of capital market strategy at Sharekhan.

FMCG giant Hindustan Unilever was the top boost to the Nifty, surging 4.3% on its best day since late April.

The Nifty FMCG index was the best performer among sub-indexes, adding 1.9%, with analysts saying softening commodity prices, a revival in rural demand and expectations for better margins in the third quarter boded well for the stocks.

Indian shares open marginally lower on China COVID woes

Meanwhile, sentiment in Asian markets improved on speculations that the recent public unrest in China may prompt an earlier loosening in COVID-19 restrictions, easing fears of supply-chain snags in the world’s second biggest economy.

That helped prop up prices of metals, and in turn lifted stocks of domestic steelmaking giants such as JSW Steel and Tata Steel.

Gland Pharma Ltd rose nearly 8% after a report said that its Chinese parent was considering selling shares. The Indian drugmaker said it was not aware of any information related to the sale.

Paytm jumped nearly 5% after CLSA analysts upgraded the stock to “buy” from “sell,” and said its cash burn would end in another 4-6 quarters.

Drugmaker Laurus Labs tumbled over 9% after Kotak Institutional Equities downgraded the stock to “sell” and cut its fair value on margin risks.

Indian stocks

Comments

1000 characters

Indian shares’ rally runs into sixth day on consumer, metal boost

Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa hands over baton of command to Gen Asim Munir

Rupee remains stable at 223.95 against US dollar

Hina Rabbani Khar meets interim Afghan government leadership on one-day Kabul trip

Oil jumps on hopes for easing of China’s COVID controls

KSE-100 stages turnaround, rises 0.72%

Islamabad court extends Azam Swati’s remand for 4 days

EPCL enters into interim agreement with SSGC for gas supply

Qatar agrees long-term gas supply deal with Germany: energy minister

S&P Global lowers 2023 growth forecast for emerging markets

PM Shehbaz congratulates General Asim Munir on assuming office of COAS

Read more stories