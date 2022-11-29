AGL 5.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-5.1%)
ANL 9.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-4.15%)
AVN 78.40 Decreased By ▼ -3.06 (-3.76%)
BOP 5.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.09%)
CNERGY 4.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-4.9%)
EFERT 80.54 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-1.24%)
EPCL 51.97 Decreased By ▼ -2.03 (-3.76%)
FCCL 13.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-5.63%)
FFL 5.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.98%)
FLYNG 7.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-6.22%)
FNEL 4.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.6%)
GGGL 8.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-4.61%)
GGL 15.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-4.85%)
HUMNL 5.83 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.46%)
KEL 2.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-6.81%)
LOTCHEM 29.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-2%)
MLCF 25.40 Decreased By ▼ -2.39 (-8.6%)
OGDC 72.23 Decreased By ▼ -1.77 (-2.39%)
PAEL 15.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-4.76%)
PIBTL 5.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-3.82%)
PRL 16.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-5.32%)
SILK 1.09 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-4.38%)
TPL 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-5.19%)
TPLP 19.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-2.98%)
TREET 21.93 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-5.43%)
TRG 144.54 Decreased By ▼ -2.81 (-1.91%)
UNITY 16.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-3.43%)
WAVES 10.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-3.56%)
WTL 1.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-6.85%)
BR100 4,230 Decreased By -100.1 (-2.31%)
BR30 15,822 Decreased By -474.4 (-2.91%)
KSE100 42,071 Decreased By -832.3 (-1.94%)
KSE30 15,504 Decreased By -300.7 (-1.9%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 29, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Pedestrian route reopened

INP Published 29 Nov, 2022 05:57am
Follow us

PESHAWAR: The Pakistan-Afghanistan trade and pedestrian route at Kharlachi Border in Parachinar was reopened after two weeks of closure, said Deputy Commissioner Parachinar on Monday.

The border was closed in the wake of a firing incident on November 14 over a dispute of road construction by the Afghan authorities.

The Deputy Commissioner said, “On November 19, the situation had become tense on the border” over the construction of a road in the limits of Pakistan and firing had taken place, which resulted in the martyrdom of a Pakistani soldier and injuries to 9 others.

He said after the dialogue of grand ‘Jirga’ by the tribal elders from both Pakistan and Afghanistan, the Pak-Afghan border at Kharlachi was reopened for bilateral trade and pedestrian crossing.

Pakistan Pak Afghan trade Parachinar DC Parachinar Pedestrian route

Comments

1000 characters

Pedestrian route reopened

IMF, govt begin virtual engagement

Army’s role restricted to constitutional mandate: Bajwa

A democratic Pakistan is in Washington’s own interest: State Dept

Dar willing to allow sugar export?

Terrorism case: ATC extends interim bails of IK, others till Dec 9

Presidential Reference on Reko Diq project: SC to announce short order next week

Tax-exempted areas: FBR sets up checkposts to monitor supplies

Nepra decides to grant QASPPL micro-grid licences

TTP ends ceasefire, orders nationwide attacks

Saudi unveils plan for massive new airport in capital

Read more stories