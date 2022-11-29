Pedestrian route reopened

PESHAWAR: The Pakistan-Afghanistan trade and pedestrian route at Kharlachi Border in Parachinar was reopened after two weeks of closure, said Deputy Commissioner Parachinar on Monday.

The border was closed in the wake of a firing incident on November 14 over a dispute of road construction by the Afghan authorities.

The Deputy Commissioner said, “On November 19, the situation had become tense on the border” over the construction of a road in the limits of Pakistan and firing had taken place, which resulted in the martyrdom of a Pakistani soldier and injuries to 9 others.

He said after the dialogue of grand ‘Jirga’ by the tribal elders from both Pakistan and Afghanistan, the Pak-Afghan border at Kharlachi was reopened for bilateral trade and pedestrian crossing.