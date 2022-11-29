AGL 5.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-5.1%)
‘Political dialogue’ Khar to leave for Kabul today

ISLAMABAD: The State Minister for Foreign Affairs, Hina Rabbani Khar, will leave for Afghanistan today (Tuesday) along with a delegation on a one-day visit to discuss bilateral relations and cooperation in different fields.

A statement issued by the Foreign Office said that Khar will lead a delegation to Kabul for a one-day visit on November 29, adding in Kabul, she will hold political dialogue with the Afghan interim government.

“Bilateral relations, including cooperation in the areas of education, trade and investment, regional connectivity, people-to-people contacts and matters related to regional security will be discussed,” it added.

She will also reaffirm Pakistan’s continued commitment and support for all efforts aimed at strengthening peace and enhancing prosperity in Afghanistan.

As a friend and neighbour of Afghanistan, Pakistan will reaffirm its abiding solidarity with the people of Afghanistan, in particular through its efforts to ease the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan and to create real opportunities for economic prosperity of Afghan men, women, and children.

