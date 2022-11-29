AGL 5.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-5.1%)
PPDWP approves two uplift schemes

Recorder Report Published 29 Nov, 2022 05:57am
LAHORE: The Punjab Provincial Development Working Party (PPDWP) approved two development schemes of public buildings and sports sector with an estimated cost of Rs 7,493.878 million.

These schemes were approved in the 31st meeting of Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) of the current fiscal year 2022-23. Chairman Planning & Development Board Abdullah Khan Sumbal joined the meeting through video link.

The approved development schemes included building climate resilience & disaster risk reduction in Punjab at the cost of Rs 3,993.878 million and construction of sports complex at newly-created Gujrat division.

Provincial Secretary P&D Board Dr Muhammad Sohail Anwar Chaudhary, all members of the Planning & Development Board, provincial secretaries of concerned departments, and other senior representatives of the relevant departments also attended the meeting.

