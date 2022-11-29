SAO PAULO: Brazilian soyabean planting reached 87% of the estimated area in the 2022/2023 cycle amid dryness in some center-western farms that has growers concerned, according to agribusiness consultancy AgRural on Monday.

Although sowing is slightly behind last season’s pace, Brazil is poised to harvest a bumper crop based on historical yield trends and the estimated size of the planted area, AgRural said.

The data shows Brazil, the world’s biggest soyabean supplier, will likely remain a competitive exporter serving countries like China.

In only four states – Santa Catarina, Rio Grande do Sul, Piaui and Para – soya planting remains below 70% of the area. But this owes more to differences in those region’s sowing calendars than any delays in the work, according to AgRural.