Nov 29, 2022
South Korea’s NOFI tenders to buy 138,000 tonnes of corn

Reuters Published 29 Nov, 2022 05:57am
HAMBURG: Leading South Korean feedmaker Nonghyup Feed Inc. (NOFI) has issued an international tender to purchase up to 138,000 tonnes of animal feed corn to be sourced from optional origins, European traders said on Monday.

The deadline for submission of price offers is also Nov. 28. Corn from Ukraine, Russia and Paraguay is excluded from the tender. NOFI sought yellow corn in two consignments of between 45,000 and 69,000 tonnes, with the seller free to decide the volume to be offered inside this range.

The first consignment is sought for arrival in South Korea around March 1. If sourced from the US Pacific Northwest coast, shipment of the first consignment is between Jan. 26 and Feb. 14. From the US Gulf or Europe, shipment is Jan. 6-25, from South America it is Jan. 1-20 and from South Africa it is Jan. 1-30.

The second corn consignment is sought for arrival in South Korea around March 10. If sourced from the US Pacific Northwest coast, shipment is between Feb. 4 and Feb. 23.

From the US Gulf or Europe, shipment is Jan. 15 to Feb. 3, from South America it is Jan. 10-29 and from South Africa it is between Jan. 20 and Feb. 8.

