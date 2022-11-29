Buyers remain inactive on cotton market

LAHORE: The local cotton market on Monday remained bearish and the trading volume remained very low.

Commenting on the lacklustre business activity on the cotton market, Naseem Usman said that the rate of cotton in Sindh is in between Rs 14,500 to Rs 17,500 per maund.

The rate of cotton in Punjab is in between Rs 15,500 to Rs 17,500 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Sindh is between Rs 5,000 to Rs 8,000 per 40 kg. The rate of Phutti in Punjab is in between Rs 65,500 to Rs 8,000 per 40 kg. The rate of cotton in Balochistan is in between Rs 15,000 to Rs 17,500 per maund. 200 bales of Tando Adam were sold at Rs 16,000 per maund.

The Spot Rate remained unchanged at Rs 16,500 per maund. Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 285 per kg.

