AGL 5.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-5.1%)
ANL 9.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-4.15%)
AVN 78.40 Decreased By ▼ -3.06 (-3.76%)
BOP 5.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.09%)
CNERGY 4.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-4.9%)
EFERT 80.54 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-1.24%)
EPCL 51.97 Decreased By ▼ -2.03 (-3.76%)
FCCL 13.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-5.63%)
FFL 5.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.98%)
FLYNG 7.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-6.22%)
FNEL 4.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.6%)
GGGL 8.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-4.61%)
GGL 15.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-4.85%)
HUMNL 5.83 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.46%)
KEL 2.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-6.81%)
LOTCHEM 29.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-2%)
MLCF 25.40 Decreased By ▼ -2.39 (-8.6%)
OGDC 72.23 Decreased By ▼ -1.77 (-2.39%)
PAEL 15.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-4.76%)
PIBTL 5.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-3.82%)
PRL 16.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-5.32%)
SILK 1.09 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-4.38%)
TPL 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-5.19%)
TPLP 19.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-2.98%)
TREET 21.93 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-5.43%)
TRG 144.54 Decreased By ▼ -2.81 (-1.91%)
UNITY 16.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-3.43%)
WAVES 10.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-3.56%)
WTL 1.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-6.85%)
BR100 4,230 Decreased By -100.1 (-2.31%)
BR30 15,822 Decreased By -474.4 (-2.91%)
KSE100 42,071 Decreased By -832.3 (-1.94%)
KSE30 15,504 Decreased By -300.7 (-1.9%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 29, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Buyers remain inactive on cotton market

Recorder Report Published 29 Nov, 2022 05:57am
Follow us

LAHORE: The local cotton market on Monday remained bearish and the trading volume remained very low.

Commenting on the lacklustre business activity on the cotton market, Naseem Usman said that the rate of cotton in Sindh is in between Rs 14,500 to Rs 17,500 per maund.

The rate of cotton in Punjab is in between Rs 15,500 to Rs 17,500 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Sindh is between Rs 5,000 to Rs 8,000 per 40 kg. The rate of Phutti in Punjab is in between Rs 65,500 to Rs 8,000 per 40 kg. The rate of cotton in Balochistan is in between Rs 15,000 to Rs 17,500 per maund. 200 bales of Tando Adam were sold at Rs 16,000 per maund.

The Spot Rate remained unchanged at Rs 16,500 per maund. Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 285 per kg.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Cotton cotton market Naseem Usman cotton crop rate of cotton in Punjab

Comments

1000 characters

Buyers remain inactive on cotton market

IMF, govt begin virtual engagement

Army’s role restricted to constitutional mandate: Bajwa

A democratic Pakistan is in Washington’s own interest: State Dept

Dar willing to allow sugar export?

Terrorism case: ATC extends interim bails of IK, others till Dec 9

Presidential Reference on Reko Diq project: SC to announce short order next week

Tax-exempted areas: FBR sets up checkposts to monitor supplies

Nepra decides to grant QASPPL micro-grid licences

TTP ends ceasefire, orders nationwide attacks

Saudi unveils plan for massive new airport in capital

Read more stories