Pakistan

PM lauds LEAs over security arrangements made during ‘long march’

Recorder Report Published 29 Nov, 2022 05:57am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has praised the Law Enforcement Agencies (LEAs) for the “best security arrangements” made during the ‘long march’.

He presided over a high-level meeting regarding the law and order situation on Monday. He also appreciated the traffic arrangements during the ‘long march’ and the reduction in the difficulties of the citizens due to these measures.

The Prime Minister paid tribute to the officers and soldiers of the law enforcement agencies for performing their duties well.

The meeting was attended by Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, heads of law enforcement agencies including the interior secretary and senior officials of the Islamabad administration.

Shehbaz Sharif LEAs PTI Long march Rana Sanaullah PM Shehbaz Sharif PTI long march Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah

