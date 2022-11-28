TTP ends ceasefire with govt, orders ‘attacks’ in country

ISLAMABAD: Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) said on Monday they have called off the shaky ceasefire agreed with the government in June and ordered fighters to stage attacks across the country.

“As military operations are ongoing against mujahideen in different areas … so it is imperative for you to carry out attacks wherever you can in the entire country,” it said in a statement.

Its fighters were largely driven out of Pakistan into Afghanistan from 2010 but have been emboldened by the Afghan Taliban’s return to power in Kabul.

The TTP agreed a ceasefire with the Pakistan government in June.

The government has yet to comment on the development.