AGL 5.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-5.1%)
ANL 9.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-4.15%)
AVN 78.40 Decreased By ▼ -3.06 (-3.76%)
BOP 5.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.09%)
CNERGY 4.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-4.9%)
EFERT 80.54 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-1.24%)
EPCL 51.97 Decreased By ▼ -2.03 (-3.76%)
FCCL 13.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-5.63%)
FFL 5.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.98%)
FLYNG 7.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-6.22%)
FNEL 4.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.6%)
GGGL 8.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-4.61%)
GGL 15.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-4.85%)
HUMNL 5.83 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.46%)
KEL 2.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-6.81%)
LOTCHEM 29.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-2%)
MLCF 25.40 Decreased By ▼ -2.39 (-8.6%)
OGDC 72.23 Decreased By ▼ -1.77 (-2.39%)
PAEL 15.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-4.76%)
PIBTL 5.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-3.82%)
PRL 16.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-5.32%)
SILK 1.09 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-4.38%)
TPL 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-5.19%)
TPLP 19.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-2.98%)
TREET 21.93 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-5.43%)
TRG 144.54 Decreased By ▼ -2.81 (-1.91%)
UNITY 16.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-3.43%)
WAVES 10.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-3.56%)
WTL 1.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-6.85%)
BR100 4,230 Decreased By -100.1 (-2.31%)
BR30 15,822 Decreased By -474.4 (-2.91%)
KSE100 42,071 Decreased By -832.3 (-1.94%)
KSE30 15,504 Decreased By -300.7 (-1.9%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 28, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

By-elections will be held in Punjab, KP in case of mass resignations: ECP

  • Electoral watchdog says it is obliged by the law to hold elections
BR Web Desk Published November 28, 2022 Updated November 28, 2022 05:58pm
Follow us

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) said Monday by-elections will be held in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assemblies in case of mass resignations, Aaj News reported.

“Although it is difficult to hold provincial elections and national elections in the same year, we are bound by the law,” the ECP official said.

The official clarified that elections will only be carried out on the seats of Punjab and KP rather than National Assembly (NA) seats.

ECP's statement comes after Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan said that it was better to quit assemblies than "be a part of a corrupt system".

Won't hesitate for a minute if asked to dissolve Punjab Assembly: Elahi

"We will not be part of this system. We have decided to quit all the assemblies and get out of this corrupt system," said Imran.

"My party has not come to Rawalpindi for elections or politics. It is the need of the country to have fresh elections."

In its statement today, ECP revealed that for each provincial poll, an estimated cost of Rs50 to Rs70 million will be incurred.

As per the official, the total projected cost of elections in Punjab and K-P will amount to Rs22.5 billion in case of mass resignations from PTI and its allies.

Better to quit assemblies than be part of this corrupt system, says Imran in Rawalpindi address

Earlier, Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervez Elahi said that he owed the provincial government to Imran Khan, adding that he would oblige his instructions to dissolve the assembly.

“Imran Khan posed his trust in us. So, whenever Imran tells me to dissolve the assemblies, I won’t even wait half a minute,” Elahi said, adding that “PM Shehbaz Sharif’s 27km-long [federal] government won’t even last for 27 hours” following the move.

Elahi’s remarks echoed the thoughts of his son Moonis Elahi, who earlier said that his father was able to become the chief minister with the help of the PTI chairman and the PML-Q intended to keep its promises made to him.

“Our time in power is a bonus. We are sticking to our promise. Whenever Imran Khan asks [for dissolution], the Punjab Assembly will be dissolved,” he said in a tweet soon after the PTI chief’s statement.

Shehbaz Sharif ECP Pervez Elahi PTI Chairman Imran Khan

Comments

1000 characters

By-elections will be held in Punjab, KP in case of mass resignations: ECP

Pakistan's delegation leaves for Russia to hold discussions on oil, gas

Rupee largely stable, settles at 223.95 against US dollar

COAS Bajwa pays farewell visit to PM, President Alvi

Pak Army’s ‘political quarantine’ will augur well for Pakistan: Gen Bajwa

Oil prices erase 2022 gains as China’s protests spark demand worries

Sufficient stocks of sugar available in Pakistan, Finance Division told

World Cup riots in Brussels after Morocco beat Belgium

Iran says it has proof that Western states were involved in protests

Agreements with IPPs: DFIs underscore need for amendments

Read more stories