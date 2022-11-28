AGL 5.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.14%)
Bureaucracy undergoes another shake-up

INP Published 28 Nov, 2022 05:48am
ISLAMABAD: The federal government has reshuffled top bureaucracy once again and issued order for new postings and transfers on important seats on Sunday. The establishment division has issued the official notification of the transfers and postings which were made on the basis of rules and regulations.

According to the notification, Director Airport Security Force Brigadier Muhammad Shoaib Mughal has been removed and Brigadier Wajid Sibghatullah (Infantry) has been appointed as Director Airport Security Force in his place.

Moreover, the services of Private Secretary Muhammad Shahbaz (BPS- 17) posted in the Ministry of Commerce Islamabad, have been handed over to the Senate Secretariat on deputation for one year as a Private Secretary.

Whereas the deputation of (BPS-18) Muhammad Nasir Javed associated with Inland Revenue Service on deputation in the Federal Government Employees Housing Foundation was further extended for 2 years.

The extension will be counted from September 23, 2022 this year. Notification has been issued in this regard.

