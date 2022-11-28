AGL 5.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.14%)
ANL 9.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.49%)
AVN 80.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-0.79%)
BOP 5.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.33%)
CNERGY 4.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.82%)
EFERT 81.82 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.33%)
EPCL 53.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.11%)
FCCL 14.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.76%)
FFL 5.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.98%)
FLYNG 7.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.59%)
FNEL 4.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1%)
GGGL 9.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.5%)
GGL 16.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.14%)
HUMNL 6.14 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (7.91%)
KEL 2.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.72%)
LOTCHEM 30.81 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.85%)
MLCF 27.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.22%)
OGDC 74.27 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.36%)
PAEL 15.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.3%)
PIBTL 5.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.38%)
PRL 17.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.62%)
SILK 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.92%)
TELE 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.4%)
TPL 7.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.65%)
TPLP 19.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.82%)
TREET 22.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2.03%)
TRG 146.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.37%)
UNITY 17.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.58%)
WAVES 10.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.48%)
WTL 1.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.74%)
BR100 4,330 Increased By 3.4 (0.08%)
BR30 16,296 Increased By 46.9 (0.29%)
KSE100 42,904 Increased By 23.3 (0.05%)
KSE30 15,805 Decreased By -4.6 (-0.03%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 28, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Bilateral, transit trade: Local, Afghan traders call for effective liaison for smooth operations

Recorder Report Published 28 Nov, 2022 05:48am
Follow us

PESHAWAR: Businessmen from Pakistan and Afghanistan have laid stressed on keeping effective liaison and coordination for smooth operation of bilateral and transit trade besides increase in crossover of vehicles on both sides of the border.

These views were expressed during 16th meeting of border committee held at Custom Station Torkham under the chairmanship of Muhammad Rizwan, Additional Collector, Collectorate of Customs (Appraisement), according to press release issued here on Sunday.

Pakistan’s business delegation was led by Director Pak-Afghan Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PAJCCI), Zia-ul-Haq Sarhadi while representatives from different departments including NLC, FC and State Bank of Pakistan were also present.

The Afghan delegation consisted of Allauddin, Ismail Khan Shinwari (Transport Attache Afghan Consulate) and others.

Moreover, the pendency of previous ISAF related consignments are also slowing down the system, the meeting further informed. The participants of the meeting were assured regarding coordination with transit staff about clearing of pendency of T-1 documents.

Pakistan businessmen also demanded permission for re-issuance of Ilam-o-Khabar (Afghan document) from Afghan consulate in Peshawar for facilitation of traders.

During the meeting, the Afghan delegation was informed to communicate to their senior management to clear reservations of Pakistani businessmen over higher valuation of coal in Afghanistan as compared to international markets.

The Afghan side requested for facilitating movement of individuals accompanying dead bodies. They were informed that bonafide individuals are being facilitated in this regard.

Representatives of the chambers appreciated the efforts of Custom authorities regarding clearance of stuck-up vehicles which are now being cleared and have saved traders from heavy demurrage.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Bilateral trade business community PAJCCI Pak Afghan traders transit trade Afghan traders

Comments

1000 characters

Bilateral, transit trade: Local, Afghan traders call for effective liaison for smooth operations

Regulatory, financial issues: KE seeks intervention of Khaqan

Delegation to visit Russia for talks on oil, says Dar

PTI’s Swati arrested again

Rescuers search for missing after deadly landslide on Italian island

Tehran protests after US football body posts modified Iran flag

Resignations from assemblies: Zardari, Dar discuss scenarios in case PTI acts on its ‘threat’

FTO accuses tractor company of concealing sales transactions

Assets of Bajwa, family: ISPR terms ‘misleading figures’ a ‘nefarious campaign’

FIA stops Dawar from travelling to Tajikistan

ICCI concerned at 100bps hike in key policy rate

Read more stories