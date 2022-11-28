AGL 5.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.14%)
Faisal Edhi voices concern over rising rate of illiteracy

Recorder Report Published 28 Nov, 2022 06:59am
KARACHI: Chairman Edhi Foundation, Faisal Edhi has emphasizing on the need of education, he said that illiteracy rate in Pakistan is increasing alarmingly and 20 million children are deprived of education today.

While other nations are discovering the opportunities of living at mars and moon, we have not yet been able to provide a little space for schooling to millions of young kids.

Speaking at a seminar organized by Business Administration Department of Sir Syed University of Engineering and Technology (SSUET) on Roles and Responsibilities of Community in Sustainable Development, he urged management and faculty of Sir Syed University to come forward to change the destiny of our people.

Addressing the seminar, Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Vali Uddin said that we are willing to join hands for this noble cause. Educating children not only secures their personal life but collectively contributes to the development of a more reliable nation and the world.

Education upgrades the thinking of society and helps to uproot social evils. It helps the uniform development of a country by fighting the inequalities of society.

Senior Officer Vendor and Compliance Management/-Community Development Advisor ENI Pakistan, Sajid Hussain Khaskheli, underscored that resources in developing countries are depleting and many species are on the verge of extinction.

The whole world is imbalance as the accumulation of wealth rests in the hands of few individuals, resulting hunger and starvation in the society.

Speaking on the auspicious occasion, Chairman Business Administration Department, Dr Ammad ul Haq, urged to inculcate conducive environment for community development.

He emphasized on the provision of a platform for students, which can sustain these sorts of culture and courses according to the global perspective in order to disseminate knowledge with letter and spirits.

Registrar Syed Sarfraz Ali said that society development empowers community members and builds stronger and more connected communities.

We hope that this event would pave way for joining hands with other communities and give our students opportunity to volunteer for the sake of humanity.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

