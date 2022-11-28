Prices of important kitchen items continue to rise

PESHAWAR: A continuous upward trend in prices of important kitchen items, like live chicken/meat, farms, vegetables, pulses, flour, sugar and others was witnessed in the retail market, it was revealed in a survey conducted by Business Recorder here on Sunday.

According to the survey, price of live chicken has increased at Rs300/- per kg which was selling at Rs290/- per kg in the previous week, whereas a dozen of farm eggs are available at Rs300/- against the price of Rs260/- per dozen in the last week, showing an increase of Rs40 per dozen within a week.

Butchers are openly defying official rates and selling cow meat at Rs700/- per kg, buffalo at Rs550-600/- per kg, while mutton beef was available at Rs1400-1600/- per kg.

A sharp increase in the prices of vegetables was witnessed in the local market. The survey noted one kg tomatoes are being sold at Rs300/- while onion was available at Rs180/- per kg in the retail market. Similarly ginger was being sold at Rs450/- per kg while garlic priced at Rs300-350/- and Rs400/- per kg. Likewise, one-kg lemon is being sold at Rs120-150/- while green chili was available at Rs200-250/- per kg. Cucumber was available at Rs50/- per kg while a bundle of radish being sold at Rs50/-

The survey furthermore disclosed the prices of other veggies remained unchanged as Swat peas are available at Rs400/- per kg and locally peas at Rs150/- per kg, capsicum at Rs250/- per kg, tori at Rs120/- per kg, arvi at Rs150/- per kg, ladyfinger at Rs120-150/- per kg, cabbage at Rs120/- per kg, cauliflower at Rs50/- per kg, bitter gourd at Rs150/- per kg, long gourd at Rs80-100/- per kg, tinda at Rs40/- per kg, bringle at Rs80/- per kg, turnip at Rs80/- per kg, old-seasoned potatoes are available at Rs100 per kg, while fresh red-colored potatoes available at Rs80/- per kg while white-colored potatoes are sold at Rs70/- per kg.

Price of sugar has pushed up as a five kg was available at Rs470-475/- and in retailers selling at Rs95-98 per kg in the local market, the survey noted.

It added though there were reports about reduction in prices of edible oil, prices were yet not decreased as wholesalers and retailers continued to charge consumers with exorbitant rates.

According to the market-survey, pulses/food grains remained unchanged in the local market. A good quality (sela) price is being sold Rs290/- per kg while low –quality rice was available at Rs 240-250/- per kg, dal mash at Rs400/- per kg, dal masoor at Rs280/- per kg, dal chilka (black) Rs260/- per kg, dal chilka (green) Rs220/- per kg, moonge at Rs200/- per kg, dhoti dal at Rs280/- per kg, dal channa at Rs260/- per kg, white lobiya at Rs220/240 per kg, gram flour (baisen) at Rs180/200- per kg, the survey said.

Flour prices remained stable in the local market as 20-KG fine flour bag was available at Rs2250/- and Danedar flour Rs2100/- while other quality flour was sold at Rs 1500-1700/- and Rs2000. Similarly, it was further revealed that the price of a 80-KG flour sac has increased at Rs8060/- The survey witnessed the bread makers “Tandoor’ owners selling low-weight against the decision between local administration and naanbhai association. Consumers told this scribe that bread makers have continuously reduced ‘Roti’ weight, and buying roti is completely unaffordable and out of their purchasing power.

Fresh fruit prices have become dearer in the local market as the sky-rocketed rates have made it difficult for salaried class to buy fresh fruit, the vendor and buyers said. Afghanistan-imported red-apple is being sold at Rs 250-300/- per kg, golden-colored apple was available at Rs200/- per kg, grapes at Rs 200-250/- per kg, pomegranate at Rs 200-250/- per kg, persimmon Rs150/- per kg, guava at Rs150/- per kg, muskmelon at Rs300-400 per piece or Rs100 per kg, Metay at Rs200 per kg, stored mangoes at Rs250/300 per kg, peach and Banana at Rs 90-100/- per dozen.

