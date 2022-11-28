Special anti-polio drive in nine Punjab districts starts today

LAHORE: A special anti-polio campaign aimed to inoculate 6.3 million children up to the age of five years is going to start in nine districts of Punjab on November 28 (today).

The drive will continue for seven days in high-risk districts of Lahore, Rawalpindi and Faisalabad while it will conclude after five days in other six districts – Sialkot, Dera Ghazi Khan, Multan, Mianwali, Bahawalpur and Rajanpur.

In this regard, Provincial Health Minister Dr. Akhtar Malik and Chief Secretary Abdullah Khan Sumbal presided over a meeting to review the anti-polio campaign and dengue situation in the province.

The administrative secretaries of various departments and officers concerned attended the meeting whereas all deputy commissioners participated via video link.

Addressing the meeting, Dr. Akhtar Malik said that 100 percent coverage should be ensured in the anti-polio campaign and a report should be sent containing the authentic data regarding the administration of polio vaccine to the missed children. He asked the officers to intensify indoor surveillance and fumigation activities during the next 10 days. Expressing concern over the increase in dengue cases in Multan, the provincial minister directed that immediate steps be taken to prevent dengue in the area.

Chief Secretary Abdullah Khan Sumbal said that the continuation of collective efforts is necessary for the complete eradication of polio and dengue. He instructed the deputy commissioners to make the anti-polio campaign a success.

Dr Akhtar Malik and Health Secretary Dr Irshad Ahmed also inaugurated the anti-polio campaign by administering vaccines to children. Health Secretary informed the meeting that 18,422 confirmed cases of dengue and 45 deaths have been reported this year. He said that 28,308 cases were registered in the province and 168 people were arrested over violating dengue SOPs.

