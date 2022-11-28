AGL 5.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.14%)
Nov 28, 2022
Pakistan

Smuggling bid foiled at Torkham

Recorder Report Published 28 Nov, 2022 05:48am
PESHAWAR: Customs authorities on Sunday foiled a bid of smuggling of suiting fabric/ cloth in import consignment at Torkham.

A press release stated here the Custom Appraisement and FC foiled an attempt of smuggling of suiting fabric/ cloth in import consignment at joint check post Torkham.

Acting upon credible information a truck having registration no KBL 3546 loaded with coal was checked and upon detailed checking foreign-origin suiting fabric cloth of 3575-kg having value Rs11,26,1250 was recovered which was jointly seized by Customs and FC along with the loaded truck. Goods are under Custom custody and an FIR has been lodged. The driver of the truck has also been arrested.

