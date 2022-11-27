AGL 5.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.14%)
Amin urges Dar to ‘direct’ SBP to make payments

Tahir Amin Published 27 Nov, 2022 05:58am
ISLAMABAD: Federal IT and Telecom Minister Syed Aminul Haque wrote a letter to Finance Minister Ishaq Dar regarding possible closure of Google application in Pakistan in the wake of revoking payment by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) to the international service providers and asked for taking notice of the matter and direct the central bank to make prompt payments.

Haque also asked the finance minister for taking them on board in decision-making with respect to IT and telecom sector in future.

Suspension of DCB payments to Google Play: users, telecom companies at receiving end

Realising the gravity of the situation, the IT minister held consultations with all stakeholders and wrote a letter to the Finance Ministry. Aminul Haq said that the telecom industry is already facing crisis and such decisions might also aggravate the situation. He said if the State Bank stops payments, the services of Google application will be suspended in Pakistan. He, however, said that the free Google application services would continue.

apps SBP Ishaq Dar Google telecom IT MOITT Syed Aminul Haque Finance minister Ishaq Dar Play Store

