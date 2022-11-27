Amir Muqam opens ‘Lok Mela’ in capital

ISLAMABAD: Adviser to Prime Minister for Political, Public Affairs and National Heritage and Culture Engr Amir Muqam inaugurated the folk festival, popularly known as Lok Mela, at National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage –Lok Virsa, Islamabad.

He was also the chief guest of the inaugural ceremony titled “Dastarbandi/ Chadarposhi”.

Secretary National Heritage and Culture Fareena Mazhar, Executive Director Lok Virsa Shahzad Durrani, representatives of all the provinces including Azad Jammu Kashmir were also present besides hundreds of master artisans, folk artists and musicians from all parts of the country.

In his address, Adviser to Prime Minister welcomed all the participants of the folk festival, hailing from all over the country. He said that Lok Virsa is determined for the conservation, preservation and propagation of the folk cultural heritage of the country.

Engr Amir Muqam said that the Lok Mela aims at promoting, perpetuating and preserving arts, crafts, culture, folk music and traditional skills of the country. He said that this unique event has now become a symbol of the federation’s recognition and patronage to our rich cultural diversity and active participation of the people.

He said that Lok Virsa organizes this event to showcase the culture of the whole country in the Federal Capital Islamabad and to introduce the talented artists and artisans at the national level through this festival.

“Undoubtedly, this Mela is part of the priorities of the government to encourage initiatives related to public welfare, promotion and development of Pakistan’s culture and providing meaningful and wholesome entertainment opportunities to the people” he added.

He said that this was the true image of the peace-loving country Pakistan. He highly praised the artists and artisans for kept this cultural stamp alive. He said that people are enjoying life here while on other side ‘Imran Niazi’ wants to create panic. He said that creating hurdles in smooth communications and closing roads are no service of country. He said that our aim is to bring stability in the country. He said that PTI KP government is bankrupted and unable to pay salaries. He said that this is democratic system and country will run as per constitution. He said that government will complete its tenure and than election will be held. He said that one day people will know about the lies and truth.

“Now, in this era of fast and modern media, this cultural and cultural colourfulness can be introduced to the whole world very easily”, he added.

Engr Amir Muqam said that we can earn more foreign exchange by further promoting our handicrafts and we should present our high cultural traditions, arts and historical facts to the world and show them the bright side of our civilization.

He thanked all the provincial governments and their representatives who have fully cooperated with the Lok Virsa administration to organize this Mela. He said that with the joint efforts of all of you, this cultural festival, adorned with national aspirations and will be a remarkable success.

He said that Pakistan has been badly affected by floods this year and flood affected people were in need of our support.

Adviser to PM said that a part of the revenue generated through the event would be donated to the Prime Minister’s Flood Relief Fund for the rehabilitation of flood victims.

He congratulated the team of Lok Virsa for organizing this beautiful Mela, being attended by more than 500 artists and artisans from across the country.

The Lok Mela which features a host of traditional arts, crafts from all over Pakistan will continue until December.

Engr Amir Muqam also visited cultural pavilions and met artists and artisans and appreciated their works.

