Bilateral trade: Afghan diplomat, KP businessmen agree on coordinated efforts

Recorder Report Published 27 Nov, 2022 05:58am
PESHAWAR: Afghan Consul General Peshawar, Hafiz Mohibullah Shakir and businessmen dealing in Pak-Afghan trade have agreed on launching coordinated efforts for resolution of problems and removal of hurdles in commerce and trade between the two neighbouring countries.

The agreement was reached during a meeting of the business community with the Afghan Consul General, said in a press release issued here on Saturday.

The business delegation was led by Director Pak-Afghan Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PAJCCI), Zia-ul-Haq Sarhadi and consisted of importers, exporters, custom clearing agents and businessmen from Karachi.

On this occasion, Admin Consulate General, Mufti Noorullah, Commercial Attache, Waheedullah Himmat, Deputy Commercial Attache, Dr Hameedullah Fazal Khel was also present.

Speaking on the occasion, Director PAJCCI, Zia ul Haq Sarhadi apprised participants of the meeting regarding problem being faced by businessmen including restoration of Afghan document Ilam-o-Nazar in Peshawar, restriction of containers and trucks in Afghanistan at Khowar Maidan area and other problems in Afghan Transit Trade.

Zia-ul-Haq Sarhadi and other participants of the meeting also presented different suggestions for resolution of these problems.

The Afghan Consulate officials also apprised participants of the meeting about problems being faced by Afghan businessmen including unregistered points near Torkham border for checking of trucks, harassment of Afghan drivers, non implementation of FBR’s directives for reloading of Afghan transit goods in local containers for Afghan businessmen to pay huge amounts as detention charges etc.

