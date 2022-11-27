Reko Diq project’s revival to boost economy: Dar

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Ishaq Dar said the revival of Reko Diq project will give a fillip to the economy by boosting investment sentiments and will increase employment opportunities in the country.

Ishaq Dar stated this while chairing a meeting of the apex committee on the Reko Diq project to review the progress on the implementation of agreed steps for completion of the Reko Diq arrangement in Islamabad on Saturday.

The finance minister highlighted the importance of early completion of the remaining steps under the agreed arrangement and stressed all concerned to ensure that the deadline of December 15, is successfully met and the project is revived soonest after the settlement.

The meeting was informed that after the advice of the Supreme Court on the reference already filed is received, necessary legislative steps would be taken for which the relevant provinces concerned are fully on board. The provincial governments have also assured to complete all the formalities within the due date.

The meeting was of the view that successful completion of the agreed arrangement by the deadline would add to the confidence of the international investors.

Federal Law Minister Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Minister of State for Petroleum Musadik Masood Malik, SAPM on Revenue Tariq Mehmood Pasha, DG (MI) Maj Gen Iftikhar Hassan Chaudhry, Director (MI) Brig Atif Rafiq, Additional Attorney General Ahmed Irfan Aslam as well as senior officials from Attorney General’s office, Petroleum Division and Finance Division attended the meeting in person while Chief Secretary Balochistan and officials of the Government of Balochistan joined the meeting on zoom.