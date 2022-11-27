AGL 5.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.14%)
ANL 9.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.49%)
AVN 80.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-0.79%)
BOP 5.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.33%)
CNERGY 4.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.82%)
EFERT 81.82 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.33%)
EPCL 53.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.11%)
FCCL 14.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.76%)
FFL 5.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.98%)
FLYNG 7.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.59%)
FNEL 4.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1%)
GGGL 9.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.5%)
GGL 16.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.14%)
HUMNL 6.14 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (7.91%)
KEL 2.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.72%)
LOTCHEM 30.81 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.85%)
MLCF 27.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.22%)
OGDC 74.27 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.36%)
PAEL 15.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.3%)
PIBTL 5.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.38%)
PRL 17.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.62%)
SILK 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.92%)
TELE 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.4%)
TPL 7.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.65%)
TPLP 19.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.82%)
TREET 22.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2.03%)
TRG 146.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.37%)
UNITY 17.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.58%)
WAVES 10.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.48%)
WTL 1.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.74%)
BR100 4,330 Increased By 3.4 (0.08%)
BR30 16,296 Increased By 46.9 (0.29%)
KSE100 42,904 Increased By 23.3 (0.05%)
KSE30 15,805 Decreased By -4.6 (-0.03%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 27, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Reko Diq project’s revival to boost economy: Dar

NNI Published 27 Nov, 2022 05:58am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Ishaq Dar said the revival of Reko Diq project will give a fillip to the economy by boosting investment sentiments and will increase employment opportunities in the country.

Ishaq Dar stated this while chairing a meeting of the apex committee on the Reko Diq project to review the progress on the implementation of agreed steps for completion of the Reko Diq arrangement in Islamabad on Saturday.

The finance minister highlighted the importance of early completion of the remaining steps under the agreed arrangement and stressed all concerned to ensure that the deadline of December 15, is successfully met and the project is revived soonest after the settlement.

The meeting was informed that after the advice of the Supreme Court on the reference already filed is received, necessary legislative steps would be taken for which the relevant provinces concerned are fully on board. The provincial governments have also assured to complete all the formalities within the due date.

The meeting was of the view that successful completion of the agreed arrangement by the deadline would add to the confidence of the international investors.

Federal Law Minister Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Minister of State for Petroleum Musadik Masood Malik, SAPM on Revenue Tariq Mehmood Pasha, DG (MI) Maj Gen Iftikhar Hassan Chaudhry, Director (MI) Brig Atif Rafiq, Additional Attorney General Ahmed Irfan Aslam as well as senior officials from Attorney General’s office, Petroleum Division and Finance Division attended the meeting in person while Chief Secretary Balochistan and officials of the Government of Balochistan joined the meeting on zoom.

Pakistan Economy Supreme Court Ishaq Dar investments employment opportunities Reko Diq project Finance minister Ishaq Dar

Comments

1000 characters

Reko Diq project’s revival to boost economy: Dar

Turkish companies urged to make investments

Govt plans to deregulate POL products’ market by 2027

Rice import: PM thanks Azeri President for 5-year tax holiday

PM welcomes prospects of ECO’s outreach to CARs

Suspected consignments, delinquent staff: FBR endorses DGI&I Sost’s enforcement action

Tax reforms recommendations to FBR: Supertax has successful large businesses: PBC

Energy conservation: stern measures on the cards

Payments to Google: SBP rejects allegations

Amin urges Dar to ‘direct’ SBP to make payments

FBR widens probe into tax record leak of COAS, family

Read more stories