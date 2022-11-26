Cold, dry weather likely

KARACHI: Mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country on Saturday, the Met Office said on Friday.

However, it said, foggy conditions are likely to develop over few plain districts of Punjab during morning hours.

“Continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country,” it said. Over the past 24 hours: Cold and dry weather prevailed over most parts of the country, while very cold in Gilgit-Baltistan and north Balochistan during night and morning hours.

Minimum Temperature was recorded in Leh -9 Celsius, Skardu -8, Astore and Kalat -5 each, Gupis -4, Kalam, Gilgit, Hunza and Ziarat -2 each and Quetta 1.

