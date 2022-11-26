AGL 5.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.14%)
Nov 26, 2022
Pakistan

Cold, dry weather likely

Recorder Report Published 26 Nov, 2022 04:13am
KARACHI: Mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country on Saturday, the Met Office said on Friday.

However, it said, foggy conditions are likely to develop over few plain districts of Punjab during morning hours.

“Continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country,” it said. Over the past 24 hours: Cold and dry weather prevailed over most parts of the country, while very cold in Gilgit-Baltistan and north Balochistan during night and morning hours.

Minimum Temperature was recorded in Leh -9 Celsius, Skardu -8, Astore and Kalat -5 each, Gupis -4, Kalam, Gilgit, Hunza and Ziarat -2 each and Quetta 1.

met office Karachi weather Cold and dry weather

