DG JICA meets Minister for Economic Affairs

ISLAMABAD: Ito Teruyuki, Director General of South Asia Department, Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) held a meeting with Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Minister for Economic Affairs in the Ministry, said a press release issued on Friday.

The agenda of the meeting was to discuss matters of mutual interest including future possible cooperation to strengthen the relationship between the two countries.

DG (JICA) was accompanied by Yasumitu Kinoshita, Chief Representative (JICA), Tsuyoshi Hara, Senior Representative, JICA and Erico Nakamura, Deputy Assistant Director, JICA.

Minister for Economic Affairs welcomed the guests in the Ministry. Secretary and Additional Secretary of Economic Affairs were also present during the meeting.

Ito Teruyuki conveyed his condolences to the flood victims of Pakistan and informed that the government of Japan has already provided relief goods as well as grant for flood relief and rehabilitation efforts in Pakistan. He also apprised that the Government of Japan is undertaking a technical assistance project for flood control and response. In this regard, formalities have already started.

He also informed that JICA is looking forward to attending the Donors Conference on post-flood rehabilitation and reconstruction efforts in Pakistan. Moreover, the Japanese side sought cooperation from Ministry of Economic Affairs in resolution of issues related to ongoing projects funded by JICA.

Minister for Economic Affairs thanked Ito for conveying his condolences for flood victims and informed that the Donors Conference on post-flood rehabilitation and reconstruction efforts in Pakistan is expected to be held in second week of January 2023.

Minister further suggested to have enhanced engagement between two countries in the fields of Information Technology (IT) and Automobile. Minister assured the Japanese side that the Ministry of Economic Affairs will extend all possible support in resolution of issues related to JICA funded projects.

The Secretary, Ministry of Economic Affairs appreciated the Government of Japan for their continued support with the assurance of extending all necessary facilitation for more meaningful cooperation between the two sides in future. Secretary assured the Japanese side for all possible support in resolving issues of mutual interest related to JICA funded projects.

Meeting was ended with note of thanks from both sides.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022