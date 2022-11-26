AGL 5.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.14%)
Dar meets SCCI delegation

Press Release Published 26 Nov, 2022 04:13am
ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar held a meeting with a delegation of Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry led by Minister of Defence Khawaja Muhammad Asif along with President Sialkot Chamber of Commerce Abdul Ghafoor Malik at Finance Division, said a press release issued on Friday.

SAPM on Finance Tariq Bajwa, SAPM on Revenue Tariq Mahmood Pasha, finance secretary and other senior officers also attended the meeting.

The delegation of the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry expressed gratitude to the finance minister and apprised the finance minister about their contribution in the economic development of the country. They also briefed about various issues being faced by them especially related to Special Economic Zone.

It was added that these issues are hugely impacting the overall productivity and efficiency of their chamber. The delegation requested the Finance Minister for resolving their issues at earliest as possible.

Finance Minister Dar welcomed the delegation of the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry and acknowledged their contributions to the economic growth of the country.

The Finance Minister shared that the present government is well aware of the challenges being faced by various sectors of the economy and is proactively taking all pragmatic measures for smoothing out the operational anomalies for ensuring greater ease of doing business in Pakistan.

The Finance Minister further apprised the delegation of various policy measures being undertaken by the government of Pakistan which would further improve the business-friendly environment in Pakistan. He urged the delegation to work for the enhancement of value-added exports for sustainable economic growth of the country.

The delegation thanked the Finance Minister for their cooperation and support.

Ishaq Dar SCCI Khawaja Muhammad Asif Abdul Ghafoor Malik Tariq Mahmood Pasha

