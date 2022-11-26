Broadband facilities: Over 70 connectivity projects under way, says minister

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunication Syed Aminul Haque said over 70 connectivity projects worth Rs65 billion underway in far-flung areas will be completed by June next year.

The federal minister for IT was talking to a delegation of GSMA (Global System for Mobile Communications Association) that called on him in his office on Friday.

The delegation comprises GSMA Head of APAC Julian Gorman, head of Public Policy APAC Jeanette Whyte, and Country Lead on Digital Transformation Saira Faisal.

The minister said after the completion of these connectivity projects, 28 million people will get broadband facilities.

Haque noted that the services of the Universal Service Fund (USF) regarding connectivity are laudable.

He said that it is his moral responsibility to play a role for resolving the issues of the telecom industry.

GSMA head of APAC Gorman said GSMA will fully cooperate with the Ministry of IT and Telecommunication in all required fields. He also appreciated the efforts of the Ministry of IT and Telecom for digitalisation in the country.

The meeting was also attended by senior officers of the Ministry of IT.

