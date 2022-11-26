AGL 5.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.14%)
FBL partners with BOK

Press Release Published 26 Nov, 2022 04:13am
KARACHI: Faysal Bank Limited (FBL) and Bank of Khyber (BOK) to partner together to enable Bank of Khyber customers with innovative digital payment services featuring virtual &physical debit card services along with added digital payment solutions.

Faysal Banks Fintech Express Program is focused on identifying financial institutions and aiding their customers’ digital journey through innovative technologies.Through this partnership Bank of Khyber will access Faysal Bank’s Fintech Express Program that is driven by creating partnerships with Banks and Fintech to further encourage State Bank of Pakistan’s (SBP) financial inclusion initiative in Pakistan.

With this partnership, Bank of Khyber will leverage Faysal Bank’s Fintech Express Program to accelerate the customers’ digital journey and provide its customer accessibility to a host of digital solutions to aid their banking needs.

Speaking at the occasion, Ali Gulfaraz, Managing Director and CEO, BoK, said, “Bank of Khyber is committed to delivering ease, convenience, and universal acceptability to our customers to transact and make payments across all channels. The partnership between Faysal Bank and Bank of Khyber will help us strengthen the BoK digital ecosystem by onboarding international payment schemes and digital services that will provide a comprehensive range of payment solutions to our customers”

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Yousaf Hussain, CEO, FBL said, “Faysal Bank wants to be the cornerstone of the digital product revolution in Pakistan. We continue to focus on developing and strengthening ecosystem partnerships with multiple players that bring expertise and economies of scale in their respective domains. ”

The signing ceremony held at Faysal Bank, Karachi was also attended by Mr. Amin Ur Rahman, Chief Digital Officer and Fahad Mirza, Head of Digital Ecosystems & Partnerships, Faysal Bank Limited, and Mr. Asim Bashir, Group Head Digital & Consumer Banking from Bank of Khyber.

