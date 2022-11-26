CCPO’s suspension: JIT suspends probe into IK’s attack case

LAHORE: The Joint Investigation Team (JIT) constituted to investigate the assassination attempt on former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan has stopped its investigation.

The JIT stopped its working on the case after a two-member bench of the Federal Service Tribunal (FST), Islamabad, recently suspended its earlier decision of reinstating Lahore Capital City Police Officer Ghulam Mahmood Dogar, who was heading the JIT, and ordered to constitute a larger bench to hear the case.

On November 5, the federal government had suspended CCPO Dogar from service after which he challenged the order in the FST, which earlier revoked the suspension orders but later on upheld the suspension while recommending constitution of a larger bench for hearing.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022