KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (November 25, 2022).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 42,936.73 High: 43,117.28 Low: 42,874.69 Net Change: 33.08 Volume (000): 77,543 Value (000): 4,855,523 Makt Cap (000) 1,617,492,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,877.42 NET CH (+) 16.63 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,474.20 NET CH (-) 30.62 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,498.00 NET CH (+) 18.52 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 6,664.75 NET CH (-) 120.52 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,905.71 NET CH (+) 7.94 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,895.26 NET CH (+) 3.31 ------------------------------------ As on: 25-November-2022 ====================================

