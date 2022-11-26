Markets
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (November 25, 2022). ==================================== BR...
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (November 25, 2022).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 42,936.73
High: 43,117.28
Low: 42,874.69
Net Change: 33.08
Volume (000): 77,543
Value (000): 4,855,523
Makt Cap (000) 1,617,492,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 8,877.42
NET CH (+) 16.63
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,474.20
NET CH (-) 30.62
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 8,498.00
NET CH (+) 18.52
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 6,664.75
NET CH (-) 120.52
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,905.71
NET CH (+) 7.94
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,895.26
NET CH (+) 3.31
------------------------------------
As on: 25-November-2022
====================================
These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com. For further information please visit www.khistocks.com
Copyright Business Recorder, 2022
Comments