AGL 5.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.14%)
ANL 9.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.49%)
AVN 80.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-0.79%)
BOP 5.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.33%)
CNERGY 4.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.82%)
EFERT 81.82 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.33%)
EPCL 53.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.11%)
FCCL 14.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.76%)
FFL 5.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.98%)
FLYNG 7.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.59%)
FNEL 4.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1%)
GGGL 9.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.5%)
GGL 16.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.14%)
HUMNL 6.14 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (7.91%)
KEL 2.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.72%)
LOTCHEM 30.81 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.85%)
MLCF 27.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.22%)
OGDC 74.27 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.36%)
PAEL 15.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.3%)
PIBTL 5.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.38%)
PRL 17.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.62%)
SILK 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.92%)
TELE 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.4%)
TPL 7.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.65%)
TPLP 19.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.82%)
TREET 22.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2.03%)
TRG 146.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.37%)
UNITY 17.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.58%)
WAVES 10.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.48%)
WTL 1.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.74%)
BR100 4,330 Increased By 3.4 (0.08%)
BR30 16,296 Increased By 46.9 (0.29%)
KSE100 42,904 Increased By 23.3 (0.05%)
KSE30 15,805 Decreased By -4.6 (-0.03%)
World

Investigation into UK Deputy PM Raab widened to consider third complaint

Reuters Published 25 Nov, 2022 07:55pm
LONDON: The scope of an investigation into the behaviour of British Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab has been widened to include a third formal complaint, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s spokeswoman said on Friday.

“I can confirm that the Prime Minister has now asked the investigator to add a further formal complaint relating to conduct at the Department for Exiting the European Union and to establish the facts in line with the existing terms of reference,” the spokeswoman said.

