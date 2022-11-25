AGL 6.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.15%)
ANL 9.33 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.19%)
AVN 81.63 Increased By ▲ 2.22 (2.8%)
BOP 5.28 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.57%)
CNERGY 4.90 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.62%)
EFERT 81.72 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.33%)
EPCL 53.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 14.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
FFL 6.04 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1%)
FLYNG 7.57 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.4%)
FNEL 4.97 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.61%)
GGGL 9.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.64%)
GGL 16.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.95%)
HUMNL 5.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
KEL 2.80 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.36%)
LOTCHEM 30.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.36%)
MLCF 27.78 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.87%)
OGDC 74.02 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.2%)
PAEL 16.17 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.31%)
PIBTL 5.25 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.57%)
PRL 17.29 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.41%)
SILK 1.09 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.93%)
TELE 10.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPL 7.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.39%)
TPLP 19.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
TREET 23.14 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.13%)
TRG 147.16 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.11%)
UNITY 17.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.5%)
WAVES 10.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
WTL 1.45 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (5.07%)
BR100 4,330 Increased By 3.4 (0.08%)
BR30 16,296 Increased By 46.9 (0.29%)
KSE100 42,904 Increased By 23.3 (0.05%)
KSE30 15,805 Decreased By -4.6 (-0.03%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 25, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Palm oil may test support zone of 3,994-4,019 ringgit

Reuters Published 25 Nov, 2022 10:24am
Follow us

SINGAPORE: Palm oil may test a support zone of 3,994-4,019 ringgit a tonne, a break below which could open the way towards 3,992 ringgit.

The drop from the Thursday high of 4,219 ringgit looks deep enough to confirm a reversal of the short uptrend from the Nov. 21 low of 3,787 ringgit.

The development of this trend was largely due to a support at 3,847 ringgit. With the contract having failed to break a resistance at 4,177 ringgit, it is reasonable to assume the rise is over.

A break above 4,128 ringgit could lead to a gain into 4,177-4,236 ringgit range. On the daily chart, the shooting star on Thursday put an end to the preceding consecutive gains.

Palm oil may retest resistance at 4,128 ringgit

The pattern suggests a drop on Friday. The drop could be classified as a part of the right shoulder of an inverted head-and-shoulders. This shoulder is supposed to extend to about 3,522 ringgit.

Malaysian palm oil Malaysian palm oil futures palm oil export palm oil rates

Comments

1000 characters

Palm oil may test support zone of 3,994-4,019 ringgit

Intra-day update: rupee inches higher against US dollar

PM Shehbaz departs for Turkiye on two-day official visit

PM picks Munir as COAS, much to IK’s chagrin

Newly-appointed military officials call on president

Flood-hit areas: Govt giving subsidy on tube wells

Flood-hit farmers, traders: PMIC sets up Rs25m ‘business revival fund’

Taxation of rental income from properties held in UAE: Islamabad, Lahore ATIRs issue ‘opposite’ judgments

Oil inches up amid wrangling over Russian oil price cap

Urea import: ECC tells TCP to explore options

Reko Diq project for development of Balochistan: SC

Read more stories