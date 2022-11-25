AGL 6.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.15%)
BoK partners with NIFT ePay to propel digital payments

Press Release Published November 25, 2022 Updated November 25, 2022 10:55am
KARACHI: Bank of Khyber and NIFT ePay once again join hands to propel digital payments in Pakistan. This partnership is an extension to an existing arrangement in which BoK customers can make digital payments to 400+ NIFT ePay merchants using their bank accounts.

The recent partnership has enabled BoK to offer credit and debit card acceptance services to their merchants. This will allow their merchants to use NIFT ePay payment gateway for accepting digital payments using credit and debit cards.

Alongside this, existing customers of NIFT ePay partner banks will be able to make digital payments to BOK merchants thus shaping a financially enabling and inclusive environment.

Alliances like these will enable the digital payment landscape of Pakistan where customers are provided access to smart, instant, and secure digital payments online through their bank accounts, credit/debit cards, and mobile wallets.

The strategic initiative between BoK and NIFT ePay will not only boost Pakistan’s payment ecosystem but also meet the customers’ expanding needs for convenient, secure, and instant online transactions on all merchants’ platforms. This will aid their digital lifestyle and their consumer journey.

Commenting on the partnership, Asim Bashir, Group Head Digital Banking – Bank of Khyber, said, “Bank of Khyber is committed to enabling and accelerating our customer’s digital lifestyle. With this partnership between Bank of Khyber and NIFT ePay provide accessibility to BoK customers and provide with easy, secure, and instant payments across many online merchants thus enhancing their digital experience.”

Haider Wahab, CEO – NiFT, said, “We are delighted to collaborate with BoK for expanding the usage of digital financial services in Pakistan. Digital connectivity, convenience, and security have always been the top priority of NIFT ePay’s vision, and by partnering with BoK, we can expand our reach to the masses and facilitate them in making Digital Payments securely. Congratulations to the teams of BoK and NiFT ePay in their joint effort for making people financially inclusive.”

