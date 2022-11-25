AGL 6.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.15%)
Nov 25, 2022
SEDF, FWBL sign accord for collaboration

Press Release Published 25 Nov, 2022 05:48am
KARACHI: Sindh Enterprise Development Fund (SEDF) and First Women Bank Limited (FWBL) have signed an institutional collaboration agreement to provide subsidized credit to women entrepreneurs in Sindh.

Khizar Pervaiz, CEO-SEDF and Farrukh Iqbal Khan, President and CEO-FWBL signed the Agreement. The ceremony was held at FWBL’s Head Office in Karachi and was attended by Syed Qassim Naveed Qamar, Special Assistant to the Chief Minister of Sindh for Investment and PPP Projects.

Under the said Agreement, FWBL will provide project financing and SEDF will give mark-up subsidy on loans provided by the bank. The expected outcome of the collaboration is to create a win-win situation for the stakeholders and create an enabling environment that is conducive to the promotion of investment opportunities in the province.

This is a step towards financial inclusion for a neglected yet vital segment of the economy, with a focus on modernising the rural economy of Sindh. Insha’Allah this will pave the way for balanced growth and financial inclusion of women entrepreneurs.

Syed Mansoor Abbas Rizvi, Secretary to the Government of Sindh Investment Department, and other senior officials of both organisations attended the ceremony.

government of Sindh First Women Bank Limited Sindh Enterprise Development Fund Khizar Pervaiz Farrukh Iqbal Khan

