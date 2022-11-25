AGL 6.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.15%)
Nov 25, 2022
Plea against use of teargas at PTI rally: LHC seeks replies from federal, provincial govts

Recorder Report Published 25 Nov, 2022 05:48am
LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Thursday sought replies from the federal and provincial governments within a week on a petition against the possible use of teargas to deal with the participants of the upcoming rally of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in Rawalpindi.

The petitioner Shireen Nawaz contended through her counsel that it was recently reported in the newspapers that the law enforcement agencies had been issued 50,000 canisters and 36,000 gas guns to be used on the announced gathering by PTI on November 26 in Rawalpindi.

The counsel submitted that in the reported quantity of the teargas, if used, would damage the inhabitants of the locality.

He said the police/law enforcement agencies were duty bound to protect life and property of the citizens.

He said such excessive use of ‘chemical weapon’ on its own citizens should not be a choice when alternate means of riot control equipment were available.

He said it was in the interest of justice to restrain the law enforcement agencies from using the teargas to save the innocent inhabitants.

The court after hearing the counsel at length issued notices to the respondents.

