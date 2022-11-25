Country cannot be left at mercy of thieves: PTI leader

LAHORE: Spokesperson for the chief minister and government of Punjab Mussarat Jamshed Cheema has said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan is determined to lead the ‘Real Azadi March’ even after an attempt to assassinate him.

“We cannot leave this country at the mercy of thieves,” she said. “The masses are due to reach Rawalpindi on Saturday for the ‘Real Azadi March’, but the imported government is already trembling.”

She remarked that thieves want to save their power by making Islamabad a container city, but the power of the people is stronger than a few containers and the victory is always the people. She regretted that the biggest thief and fugitive of Pakistan was being consulted on important national issues which is unfair.

“Imran Khan is the most popular leader of Pakistan and if necessary, Imran Khan will discuss this matter with the President of Pakistan and inform him about the plan of action,” she asserted. It was being objected that the President cannot consult the Chairman PTI on any constitutional appointment, but on the other hand, the Prime Minister can consult the fugitive criminal Nawaz Sharif in violation of the Pakistan Secret Act, she lamented.

Later, talking to the media on the occasion of participating in the signature campaign to provide justice to the family of the slain journalist Arshad Sharif organized by the PFUJ at the Lahore Press Club, Mussarat Cheema said that after Arshad Sharif, more dead bodies should not be picked up. We should raise our voices against this brutal murder, she stressed.

“We must fight together to bring justice to our martyred brother, she said and demanded that the post-mortem report of Arshad Sharif should be given to his family. The plaintiff in the murder case is Arshad Sharif’s family, which is very important to satisfy,” she said.

