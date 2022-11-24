AGL 6.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.15%)
ANL 9.33 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.19%)
AVN 81.63 Increased By ▲ 2.22 (2.8%)
BOP 5.28 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.57%)
CNERGY 4.90 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.62%)
EFERT 81.72 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.33%)
EPCL 53.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 14.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
FFL 6.04 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1%)
FLYNG 7.57 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.4%)
FNEL 4.97 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.61%)
GGGL 9.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.64%)
GGL 16.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.95%)
HUMNL 5.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
KEL 2.80 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.36%)
LOTCHEM 30.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.36%)
MLCF 27.78 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.87%)
OGDC 74.02 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.2%)
PAEL 16.17 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.31%)
PIBTL 5.25 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.57%)
PRL 17.29 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.41%)
SILK 1.09 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.93%)
TELE 10.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPL 7.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.39%)
TPLP 19.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
TREET 23.14 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.13%)
TRG 147.16 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.11%)
UNITY 17.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.5%)
WAVES 10.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
WTL 1.45 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (5.07%)
BR100 4,330 Increased By 3.4 (0.08%)
BR30 16,296 Increased By 46.9 (0.29%)
KSE100 42,904 Increased By 23.3 (0.05%)
KSE30 15,805 Decreased By -4.6 (-0.03%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 24, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil drops as price cap proposal eases supply concerns

Reuters Published November 24, 2022 Updated November 24, 2022 06:41pm
Follow us

LONDON: Oil prices fell on Thursday, hovering around two-month lows as the level of a proposed G7 cap on the price of Russian oil raised doubts about how much it would limit supply.

A bigger than expected build in U.S. gasoline inventories and widening COVID-19 controls in China also added downward pressure on crude prices.

Brent crude futures dipped 52 cents, or 0.6%, to $84.89 a barrel by 1219 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell 15 cents, or 0.2%, to $77.79.

Both benchmarks plunged more than 3% on Wednesday on news the planned price cap on Russian oil could be above the current market level.

The G7 group of nations is looking at a cap on Russian seaborne oil at $65-$70 a barrel, a European official said, though European Union governments have yet to agree on a price.

A higher price cap could make it attractive for Russia to continue to sell its oil, reducing the risk of a supply shortage in global oil markets.

The Kremlin on Thursday said Russia does not plan to supply oil and gas to countries that support the cap but it will make a final decision once it analyses the figures.

Oil prices fall more than 3% on Russian oil price cap talks

“When one considers that the current Russian export price is below the proposed limit, the price cap automatically implies uninterrupted Russian exports,” said PVM Oil analyst Tamas Varga.

Some Indian and Chinese refiners are paying prices below the proposed cap for Urals crude, traders said. Urals is Russia’s main export crude.

EU governments will resume talks on the price cap on Thursday or Friday, EU diplomats said.

Oil prices also came under pressure after the Energy Information Administration (EIA) said on Wednesday that U.S. gasoline and distillate inventories rose substantially last week.

But crude inventories fell by 3.7 million barrels to 431.7 million barrels in the week to Nov. 18, compared with expectations for a 1.1 million barrel drop in a Reuters poll of analysts.

China on Wednesday reported the highest number of daily COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic nearly three years ago. Local authorities tightened controls to stamp out the outbreaks, adding to investor concern over the economy and fuel demand.

Meanwhile, Chevron Corp could soon win U.S. approval to expand operations in Venezuela and resume trading its oil once the Venezuelan government and its opposition resume political talks, four people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

Venezuelan parties and U.S. officials are pushing to hold talks in Mexico City this weekend, the sources said. It would be the first such talks since October 2021 and could pave the way for easing U.S. oil sanctions on OPEC member Venezuela.

Also read

Oil prices Oil Brent crude oil

Comments

1000 characters

Oil drops as price cap proposal eases supply concerns

President House to issue 'official handout' on COAS appointment today: Fawad

Rupee falls marginally, settles at 223.92 against US dollar

Pakistan does not face any risk of default, reiterates Ishaq Dar

Hubco takes legal action against CPHGC encashment notice

ISPR terms Indian officer's remarks on AJK 'delusional'

Pakistan ‘treading path’ to launching its own digital currency: SBP

Turkish central bank lowers rate to 9%, says it will halt easing

Afghan women protest on eve of UN day against violence

India’s cotton exports stall as farmers delay sales hoping for higher prices

Read more stories