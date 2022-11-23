AGL 6.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
ANL 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
AVN 79.24 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.18%)
BOP 5.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.7%)
CNERGY 4.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.02%)
EFERT 81.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.12%)
EPCL 53.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.09%)
FCCL 14.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
FFL 5.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
FLYNG 7.53 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
FNEL 4.99 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.84%)
GGGL 9.31 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.43%)
GGL 16.83 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.78%)
HUMNL 5.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.88%)
KEL 2.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.36%)
LOTCHEM 30.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.35%)
MLCF 27.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.37%)
OGDC 73.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
PAEL 16.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.47%)
PIBTL 5.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.97%)
PRL 17.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.64%)
SILK 1.08 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.85%)
TELE 10.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.08%)
TPL 7.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.27%)
TPLP 19.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.29%)
TREET 23.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.73%)
TRG 146.94 Increased By ▲ 2.44 (1.69%)
UNITY 17.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.37%)
WAVES 10.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.43%)
BR100 4,327 Decreased By -0.8 (-0.02%)
BR30 16,250 Increased By 22.7 (0.14%)
KSE100 42,880 Decreased By -48.3 (-0.11%)
KSE30 15,810 Increased By 17.4 (0.11%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 23, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil prices fall more than $2 on Russian oil price cap talks

Reuters Published November 23, 2022 Updated November 23, 2022 06:46pm
Follow us

LONDON: Oil prices fell by more than $2 a barrel on Wednesday as the Group of Seven (G7) nations looked at a price cap on Russian oil above where the crude grade is currently trading.

Brent crude futures fell $2.71, or 3.07%, to $85.65 a barrel at 1314 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were down $2.39, or 2.95%, at $78.56 a barrel.

Both contracts rose by more than $1/bbl earlier in the day, but “pared gains following reports that the G7 price cap on Russian oil could be above the level it is trading at the moment”, said Giovanni Staunovo, commodity analyst at UBS.

G7 nations are looking at a price cap on Russian seaborne oil in the range of $65-70/bbl, according to a European official on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Urals crude delivered to northwest Europe is trading around $62-$63/bbl, although it is higher in the Mediterranean at around $67-$68/bbl, according to Refinitiv data.

A senior U.S. Treasury official said on Tuesday that the price cap will probably be adjusted a few times a year.

Oil rises as OPEC+ focus on supply cuts outweighs recession concerns

The news added to demand concerns relating to top crude oil importer China, which has been grappling with a surge in COVID-19 cases, with Shanghai tightening rules late on Tuesday.

Also adding pressure was an OECD economic outlook that sees a deceleration in global economic expansion next year.

“On the bright side, the OECD does not envisage a global recession and maybe this helped oil prices and stocks strengthen further,” said analyst Tamas Varga at PVM Oil Associates.

The market also awaits the minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve’s November policy meeting due at 1900 GMT for clues on possible economic contraction and further rate hikes, Varga said.

The price decline was limited by a fall in U.S. crude inventories, which were down by about 4.8 million barrels for the week ended Nov. 18, data from the American Petroleum Institute showed, according to market sources.

U.S. stock data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA) is due at 10:30 a.m. (1530 GMT) on Wednesday.

Crude Oil Oil prices Brent oil Crude prices Brent crude oil

Comments

1000 characters

Oil prices fall more than $2 on Russian oil price cap talks

PM's Office confirms it has received summary for top military appointments

Rupee depreciates after one-day gain, settles at 223.81 against US dollar

President Alvi approves Haji Ghulam Ali’s appointment as KPK governor

Qatar subjected to barrage of propaganda as FIFA World Cup host: PM Shehbaz

CPHGC serves notice to Hubco for encashment of $150mn Standby LC

Seven killed, several wounded in Virginia Walmart shooting

Turkish intent ‘stronger than ever’ to secure Syrian border: Erdogan

Ronaldo seeks new club after Man Utd exit

Bangladesh move India match from Dhaka after protest threat

Read more stories