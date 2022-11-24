LG polls in Sindh: ECP decision to be placed before cabinet, says Wahab

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister’s Adviser on Law Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Wednesday said the provincial government was ready for local bodies elections and the decision of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to hold the polls on January 15 will be placed before the Sindh cabinet.

He said this while addressing the opening ceremony of the 3rd Mini Theses Show for Textile Design under Arts and Crafts Institute at Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi, said a statement.

Murtuza Wahab said ECP was a constitutional body and every possible effort would be made to implement its decision regarding the local bodies elections.

He said that KMC was ready to fully support the programmes for the promotion of arts and culture in 46 major parks of KMC. There was an urgent need to promote positive and meaningful things in society, he added.

After inaugurating the exhibition, Murtaza Wahab visited various stalls and saw the samples of textile designs displayed there and interacted with the students who developed them.

He said that he was extremely happy to know that the Institute of Arts and Crafts has provided opportunities for education and training to youth from all walks of life.

Wahab said that boys and girls from different areas of Karachi were getting training in the institute for whom admission in expensive arts schools was not possible.

The Administrator said that the land of KMC was the property of the citizens and measures are being taken for its best possible use. He said that he will consider every proposal that is good for the people of Karachi.

He said that various universities of Pakistan were providing regular education in textile designing, adding that there were vast opportunities for exports in the textile sector.

The President of the Arts Council Muhammad Ahmad Shah also addressed the ceremony and informed about the details of the various arts and culture programs under the Arts Council.