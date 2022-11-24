AGL 6.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
Pakistan

OGDCL distributes wheelchairs, rickshaws among Hindu community members

Press Release Published 24 Nov, 2022 04:28am
KARACHI: The Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL), under its CSR programme, has distributed 20 wheelchairs, five rickshaws and 1,021 school uniforms and shoes among Hindu community members in the Tharparkar district of Sindh.

As a responsible corporate entity, OGDCL distributed the wheelchairs, rickshaws, school uniforms and shoes worth Rs2.4 million from the company’s CSR funds at the request of the Pakistan Hindu Council (PHC). These items were distributed to the locals of tehsil Islam Kot, tehsil Mithi and tehsil Chachro of district Tharparkar during this month.

Dr Ramesh Kumar Vankwani, MNA and Patron of Pakistan Hindu Council, was the Chief Guest of the ceremony; the event was also attended by Paman Lal Rathi, Joint Secretary, Parshotam Das, Haresh Jeramani of PHC and Barkat Ali Sr. CSR Officer of OGDCL.

Members of the Hindu community of the area appreciated OGDCL for its generous contribution and support to the cause of education, livelihood and relief to disabled people of the minority community.

